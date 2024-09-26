Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $16.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

REPL opened at $11.07 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $756.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Replimune Group by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 164,490 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,282,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

