Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
