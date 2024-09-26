Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,428,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,301,000 after buying an additional 2,401,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

