Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for monday.com (MNDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY):

9/26/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – monday.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $327.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $280.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $245.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – monday.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

8/12/2024 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $7.61 on Thursday, hitting $273.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,479. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $285.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.33.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in monday.com by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

