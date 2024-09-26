Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVRA):

9/24/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/14/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/5/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/5/2024 – Zevra Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZVRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,855. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $384.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

