Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH):

9/17/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/16/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

9/10/2024 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $143.00 to $119.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $113.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after buying an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,325,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after buying an additional 167,038 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.