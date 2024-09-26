Research Analysts Set Expectations for ATS Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.41 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATS

ATS Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:ATS opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. ATS has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Institutional Trading of ATS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ATS by 91.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ATS by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in ATS by 133.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ATS in the first quarter worth about $337,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.