Research Analysts Set Expectations for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 294,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

