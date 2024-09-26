Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.04.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,141,000 after purchasing an additional 532,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 666,140.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 146,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

