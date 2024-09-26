Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Celsius (CELH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH):

9/24/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Celsius had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

8/7/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $90.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.31. 5,413,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,113. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

