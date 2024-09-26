Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ICON Public (ICLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ: ICLR) in the last few weeks:

9/20/2024 – ICON Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $368.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – ICON Public was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2024 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/18/2024 – ICON Public is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – ICON Public had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2024 – ICON Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $383.00 price target on the stock.

ICON Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICLR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.56. The stock had a trading volume of 434,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public Limited has a 1-year low of $221.20 and a 1-year high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 19.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

