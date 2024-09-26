Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.33. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 21,800 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 476.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 7.0% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 922,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

