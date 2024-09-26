Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,434 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,610,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,015,000 after acquiring an additional 397,864 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.07. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

