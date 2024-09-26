ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $270.00 at Bank of America

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMD. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

RMD stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.97. 207,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,847. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,931 shares of company stock valued at $22,644,807. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

