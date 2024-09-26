Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

SHWDY stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Resonac has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resonac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

