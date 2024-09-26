Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.27% of Restaurant Brands International worth $60,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $69.68 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

