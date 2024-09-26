Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

RTBRF stock remained flat at $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

