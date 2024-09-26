Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance
RTBRF stock remained flat at $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.40.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands New Zealand
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.