REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

REV Group has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.59. REV Group has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

