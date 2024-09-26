Reviewing Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Newmont 0 4 10 2 2.88

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.86%. Newmont has a consensus target price of $52.62, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Newmont.

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Newmont pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Centerra Gold pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmont pays out -37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and Newmont”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.09 billion 1.45 -$81.28 million $0.27 27.74 Newmont $11.81 billion 5.37 -$2.49 billion ($2.67) -20.70

Centerra Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 10.68% 10.72% 8.07% Newmont -13.16% 8.35% 4.37%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Newmont on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.