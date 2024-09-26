REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) to Issue $1.48 Dividend

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.479 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIPI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.15.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.