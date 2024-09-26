REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.09

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.0923 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $13.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $1.08.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FEPI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $376.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $57.29.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
