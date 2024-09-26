REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.09

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.0923 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $13.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $1.08.

NASDAQ:FEPI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $376.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $57.29.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

