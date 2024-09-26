Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,426 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.24% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.