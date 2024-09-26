Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after acquiring an additional 858,419 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

