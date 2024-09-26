Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 248,254 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 6,560.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,254 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 555,382 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $315.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

