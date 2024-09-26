Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,851 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of SIGA Technologies worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.91.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

