Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,858 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Humacyte were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at $28,896,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $1,792,772.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,070,049.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Price Performance

HUMA opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $649.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

