Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Super Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in Super Group by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,032 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Group by 318.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 90,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Super Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.70. Super Group Limited has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Super Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $446.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on SGHC

Super Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.