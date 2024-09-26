Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CARGO Therapeutics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRGX. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $162,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

