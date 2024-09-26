Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 456,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $641.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on PL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

