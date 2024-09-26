Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,199 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 908.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,258.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERV stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $400.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.20%. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue was up 219.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

