Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,366 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Montauk Renewables worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

