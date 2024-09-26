Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Esquire Financial worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 19.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

