Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NICE were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NICE by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,153,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE stock opened at $170.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

