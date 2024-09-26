Rhumbline Advisers Has $482,000 Stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.95.
In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.
