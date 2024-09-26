Rhumbline Advisers Has $501,000 Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Lovesac worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOVE. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $418.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Further Reading

