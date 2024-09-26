Rhumbline Advisers Has $507,000 Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SVV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of SVV opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.65. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.13 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

