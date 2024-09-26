Rhumbline Advisers Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $439.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.02.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.