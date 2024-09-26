Rhumbline Advisers Has $557,000 Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,546 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of ModivCare worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODV. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $159,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 5.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

ModivCare Stock Down 2.5 %

MODV opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.