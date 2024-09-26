Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $216,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 30,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 428.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $461.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.96. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $14.99.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

