Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAPA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 120.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.22. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.92.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
