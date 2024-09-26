Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAPA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 120.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.22. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NAPA

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.