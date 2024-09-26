Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 361 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 243,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

