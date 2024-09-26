Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,452 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 87.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,783.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,759.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $39,867.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,783.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $214,057. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $508.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -0.24.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

