Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,088 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 689,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $100.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $98.97 and a 52 week high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

