Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,847 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LILA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at $275,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

