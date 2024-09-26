Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,718 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Cantaloupe worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 53.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at $860,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $532.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.70. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

