Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 211,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

