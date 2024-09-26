Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 389,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after buying an additional 57,709 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

