Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,378 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Resources Connection were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 883.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 972.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger D. Carlile bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at $950,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

