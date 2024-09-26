Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.15

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 1524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Ricoh Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.