Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Down 38.4% in September

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 19.5 %

RGTIW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.